Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,836 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 3,507 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 984.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,706 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,655,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 631,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

