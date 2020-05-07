Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,064 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,986% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. 128,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

