Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) versus Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Head to Head Contrast

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Atossa Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 13.85 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -50.87 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A

Atossa Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -25.69% -58.88% -23.55% Atossa Genetics N/A -110.33% -97.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Irhythm Technologies and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $108.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

