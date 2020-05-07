Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Barclays cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

IRDM opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Iridium Communications by 206.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

