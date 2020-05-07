iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $51.57 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.