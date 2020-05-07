J Kevin Gilligan Sells 5,669 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,669 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $862,368.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,117 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $462,749.82.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

