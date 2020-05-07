Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $175.33 and last traded at $174.55, with a volume of 438224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

About Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

