Jack W. Schuler Buys 1,204 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,064.08.

AXDX stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 139,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,107. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

