James Craigie Sells 200,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.