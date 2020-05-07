James W. Ayers Buys 14,500 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,540,665.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $665.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

