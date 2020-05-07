JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

