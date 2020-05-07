JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Semtech (NYSE:SMTC) Critical Review

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 2 0 2.20 Semtech 0 2 9 0 2.82

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $19.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.05%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Semtech.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.99% 8.49% 2.01% Semtech 7.16% 9.30% 6.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.16 $129.09 million $2.79 5.60 Semtech $547.51 million 5.15 $31.87 million $0.91 47.54

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

