JNB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 509 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

