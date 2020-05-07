John Francis Cogan Sells 2,416 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70.

On Monday, April 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00.

On Monday, April 13th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70.

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

