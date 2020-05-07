John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 120,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. 2,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,578. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

