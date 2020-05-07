John J. Donahoe Sells 212,908 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $365.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $379.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

