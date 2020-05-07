John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JLG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JLG stock opened at GBX 360.20 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. John Laing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 278.20 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.40 ($5.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

In other news, insider Luciana Germinario sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42), for a total value of £21,000 ($27,624.31). Also, insider Olivier Brousse sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £15,388.74 ($20,243.01). Insiders sold 16,560 shares of company stock worth $5,641,182 over the last ninety days.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

