Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,751,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

