Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.17. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $443.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

In other news, insider Nicholas Gregg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

