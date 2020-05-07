Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 93,280 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

