Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 273,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

