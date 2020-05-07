Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,127 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

