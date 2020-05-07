JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €31.30 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

