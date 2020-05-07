JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA opened at €47.16 ($54.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.65. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12-month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

