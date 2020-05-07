JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €61.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.40 ($71.40) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.56 ($62.28).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €39.77 ($46.24) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.42 and a 200-day moving average of €44.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.