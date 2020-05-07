JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.82 ($93.98).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €58.45 ($67.97) on Monday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.78.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.