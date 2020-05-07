JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,700

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,697 ($22.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,550.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,679.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders have purchased 43 shares of company stock worth $67,642 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

