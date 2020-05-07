JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 490.50 ($6.45) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.03.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

