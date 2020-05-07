JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.21 on Monday. Danone has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

