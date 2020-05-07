Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.77 ($24.15).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €16.71 ($19.43) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of €31.34 ($36.44). The stock has a market cap of $807.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.05 and its 200-day moving average is €19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

