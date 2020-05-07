Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,577.13 ($112.83).

LON:JET opened at GBX 8,218 ($108.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,066.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

