K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM) Insider Mark Newman Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM) insider Mark Newman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

About K2 Asset Management

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail, wholesale and institutional investors. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. K2 employs a top-down approach along with bottom-up stock picking approach.

