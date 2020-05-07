Kathy N. Waller Purchases 88,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,616,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 840,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.