Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.