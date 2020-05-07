Keel Point LLC Buys 754 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $113.10 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

