Keel Point LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

