Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading 8.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares rose 8.7% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.22, approximately 1,383,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,148,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.38.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

