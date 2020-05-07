Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €3.30 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €3.30 ($3.84) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEZ. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €5.25 ($6.10).

Deutz stock opened at €3.46 ($4.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.40 and a 200-day moving average of €4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Deutz has a 1 year low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

