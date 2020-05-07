Kevin Kennedy Sells 1,000 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

