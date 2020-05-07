KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trane (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Trane in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Trane alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Trane stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.