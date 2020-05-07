Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinaxis traded as high as C$151.50 and last traded at C$151.41, with a volume of 58144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$146.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.89.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.88.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.