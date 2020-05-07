Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.73 ($62.48).

Shares of KGX opened at €44.85 ($52.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.97. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

