Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.99 ($5.81).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €3.41 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.41 and its 200-day moving average is €5.13. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of €7.36 ($8.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83. The firm has a market cap of $361.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.