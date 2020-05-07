Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE:GUD opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.10. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.88.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

