Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.