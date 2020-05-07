Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.82 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.