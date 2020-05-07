Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of KRYS opened at $54.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.88 and a current ratio of 58.88. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

