Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KURA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

KURA stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $667.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

