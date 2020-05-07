Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

LRCX stock opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

