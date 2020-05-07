LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €122.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.29 ($135.23).

Shares of LEG opened at €106.66 ($124.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €99.02 and its 200 day moving average is €104.60. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

